Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Guingamp Live Stream: Watch Neymar Make His Debut Online

Will Neymar finally make his official debut with Paris Saint-Germain? The ex-Barcelona player should be cleared to join PSG as they take on Guingamp On Aug. 13 at 3:00 PM ET. Don’t miss it!

After missing Paris Saint-Germain’s season opener, Neymar, 25, should be cleared to hit the field with his brand new club. The ex-Barcelona striker will (hopefully) make his Ligue 1 debut when Les Parisiens travel to Stade du Roundourou to take on En Avant de Goingamp (aka EA Guingamp or simply Guingamp.) However, if Barca didn’t send the paperwork in time, French soccer fans better wait a little longer to see Neymar in action. Keep your fingers crossed that everything is in order and he’s not simply riding the bench again.

Neymar missed out on PSG’s season opener against Amiens SC because Barcelona didn’t give him the international transfer certificate, according to Fox Sports. Neymar was presented to the PSG fans but had to watch in the stands as PSG started their season with a 2-0. By Aug. 10, Ligue 1 had yet to receive the document from Barcelona, saying it “does not understand” why Barca, and La Liga, “refuses to accept the payment for the buyout clause for Neymar.” Barca says that it’s the banks’ fault, since they have to make the 222 million Euros (which PSG paid to get Neymar out of his contract with Barcelona) free to the Spanish club.

Also, Spain’s top soccer league is in the middle of some drama. Angel Maria Villar, who has been in charge of La Liga since 1988, was suspended from the presidency for a year for his alleged involvement in a case of misappropriation of private and public funds. So, La Liga’s without its president right now, which could explain why Neymar’s transfer is caught up in some red tape. “”I don’t need to tell you that the Spanish federation is having some problems at the moment,” French soccer president Noel Le Graet told L’Equipe, per Fox News. ”The transfer is complete, so this should not last.”

With or without Neymar, PSG shouldn’t have a problem in dealing with Guingamp. While Les Parisiens didn’t win the Ligue 1 championship at the end of the 2016-17 season – as they fell behind champs Monaco – they far surpassed EAG, who finished 10th. EAG did win their season opener with a resounding 3-1 victory over FC Metz. Can they pull off the upset and hand PSG a loss? Or will Neymar’s paperwork arrive in time for him to start his Ligue 1 career?

