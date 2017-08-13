Miley Cyrus: Fans Furious That She Bailed On Teen Choice Awards Last Minute

Fans are SO bummed after Miley Cyrus canceled her Teen Choice Awards appearance and began tweeting about their disappointment. While Miley hasn’t revealed why she skipped, she apologized and announced something huge!

Miley Cryus, 23, was a total no-show at the Teen Choice Awards! The superstar canceled her appearance at the very last minute, and we mean very last, with no warning! Livid fans took to Twitter after it was revealed that she wouldn’t be showing up and vented their frustration online. Miley has since released a statement on Instagram about missing the Teen Choice Awards and announced something very exciting:

“To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward ! I am beyond bummed I couldn’t make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor! I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement! I’ve been tryin to keep the secret but I can’t hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday , Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you! I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I’m thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most! Love Love & more LOVE! ❤️💙💚💛💜❤️💙💚💛💜”

What? That’s amazing — and a major way to make up the TCA disappointment to her fans. New music the same week of the Teen Choice Awards is a total surprise, and a welcome one at that! Still, her fans weren’t ready to forgive and forget that easily, even after that mind-blowing announcement. Just check out their Twitter ire:

victoria justice: miley cyrus couldn't be here last minute…but don't worry we have jake paul!! me: pic.twitter.com/3W0D2hzQsX — sara (@thisbemesara) August 14, 2017

BRUH THE TEEN CHOICE AWARDS JUST SAID MILEY CYRUS COULDNT MAKE IT SO HERES JAKE PAUL PUT ME IN MY GRAVE — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 14, 2017

"Last minute Miley Cyrus couldn't make it tonight" #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/UoKSchWsvA — Pop Culture Polls (@PopPoIls) August 14, 2017

"Miley Cyrus couldn't be here" "but Jake Paul is here" pic.twitter.com/EjVhLvLBkw — kimberly (@doseofcyrus) August 14, 2017

"Miley Cyrus couldn't make it here tonight… But you know who is still here…. Jake Paul!" #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/gofxhrGzID — 👄 (@CourtneySoliday) August 14, 2017

Miley Cyrus doesn't turn up to host the #TeenChoice awards but instead apologies on Instagram and then plugs her new single. 🤣 — Jeetendr Sehdev (@JeetendrSehdev) August 14, 2017

It was especially disappointing to learn that Miley wouldn’t be at the Teen Choice Awards, because she was getting a major honor tonight. The “Malibu” singer was being honored with the Ultimate Choice Award for her involvement with the awards show for over a decade. It’s a prestigious award, and she’s only one of six artists to ever receive it. Amazing! Fans freaked out when they heard the terrible news:

Before the 2017 Teen Choice Awards, Miley has won a whopping 18 trophies. This year, she was nominated for four more! And those four don’t include the Ultimate Choice Award. Miley was nominated for: Choice Summer Music Star: Female, Choice Single: Female Artist (“Malibu”), Choice Summer Song (“Malibu”), and Choice Female Artist. We would have loved to see her there to accept the Ultimate Choice and hear her surely inspiring speech.

