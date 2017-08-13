Louis Tomlinson & Bebe Rexha Slay Sexy Performance Of ‘Back To You’ At The Teen Choice Awards

Holy wow, Louis Tomlinson killed it at the Teen Choice Awards! The newly solo artist hit a grand slam with his incredible performance of ‘Back To You’ with Bebe Rexha.

Louis Tomlinson made his triumphant return to the Teen Choice Awards after four years away. The last time he was there, he was performing “Best Song Ever” with One Direction in 2013. As a solo artist, Louis stunned the audience with a high-energy performance of his new hit “Back To You” with collaborator Bebe Rexha. These two are incredible!

The performance began with Bebe singing to herself in a wall of mirrors. The perfect way to showcase her sultry, red two-piece outfit and sleek blonde bob! After her sweet verse, in came Louis and the backing band. Isn’t it funny/unfair that women get dressed to the nines for awards shows, and dudes can show up in sweats and a plain white tee and still look drool worthy? We’re talking about Louis here. Their performance, the last of the night, was simple and effective. So cool!

“Back To You” only dropped on July 21, but it has more than 50 MILLION Spotify plays at the moment. That number is only going to grow after Louis and Bebe’s Teen Choice Awards performance. That was insane. Despite being out for just a few weeks, this is already the second time the pair has performed “Back To You”. The first was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and they slayed all day. Louis said in a recent interview that he was super nervous about that performance, but it helped him gather the courage for the Teen Choice Awards.

“To a certain degree, it makes it easier with having an audience there. It’s better to have more faces and more atmosphere, definitely. I was a little nervous for Jimmy Fallon, but I was happy with the performance so I feel like I’m in a good place. I think this will probably be a better performance for both of us,” he told Billboard before the awards show. He was 100% right about that!

