Kylie Jenner’s Butt Looks Bigger Than Ever In Leopard Thong Bikini — And Mother Approves

Stamp of approval! Dressed in a leopard thong bikini, Kylie Jenner flaunted her larger-than-life booty on Instagram — a pic that mother Kris actually ‘liked.’ Is this the biggest her butt has ever looked?

Kris Jenner isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. While most of us would literally die if either one of our parents creeped on our Instagram account, the 61-year old momager not only follows daughter Kylie Jenner, 20, but also “likes” her scandalous posts! The reality star took to Instagram on Aug. 13 to flaunt her world-famous curves and signature booty, which actually looks much bigger than we’ve ever seen before. Maybe it’s just an optical illusion, since the barely-there bikini bottom she was wearing hardly covers anything. People have been buzzing about Kylie’s butt for a long time now, continuously wondering if it’s all natural.

If there’s anyone who can tell, it’s Dr. Bruce Katz, a clinical professor at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and director of Juva Skin & Laser Center. “Kylie has what we usually call a pear shape deformity, meaning her lower body is much bigger than the top of her body,” he tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not uncommon. Many women try to get lipo on their butt to make it smaller. Or they get breast implants to make it more proportional. She may have gotten lipo on her waist to accentuate her butt.”

It seems certain parts of the lipkit creator are garnering more attention than others, but isn’t that what Kylie likes? When rumors of an alleged boob job surfaced, she didn’t mind all the chatter. “If she did have implants, I don’t think Kylie will ever admit to it though, because that’s just the way she is,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She loves all the speculation, because it keeps her in the news.” After all, it’s her job to stay relevant.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s butt looks waaaay bigger in this photo?