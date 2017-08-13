Kylie Jenner’s Throwback Pics: 17 Times She Was Unrecognizable In Old Photos

A lot has changed since ‘KUWTK’ came out in 2007 — including Kylie Jenner’s face! Take a look back at how different the reality star looks in these wild throwback pictures!

Kylie Jenner, 19, has literally grown up in the public eye. She was literally only nine years old when her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, first aired on E!, and now, she’s matured into a gorgeous young woman. Like anyone else in their teen years, Kylie’s face and style has totally transformed, but her look has changed so much, fans are still baffled that she’s that same little girl from season 1 of KUWTK. The biggest change, of course, is those lips — after months of speculation, in 2015, the 19-year-old finally confirmed that she got temporary injections put into her lips to make them bigger. At the time, she majorly over-lined them, as well, and the Internet could NOT stop talking about it. These days, her pout is a bit more natural-looking, but still a far cry from what they looked like ten years ago.

Another major transformation for Kylie has been her chest — her boobs have gotten much noticeably bigger in the last year. In 2015 and even mid-2016, Kylie denied getting breast implants, crediting a good push-up bra and “that time of the month” as the reasons for her enlarged chest. More recently, though, she’s been putting her cleavage on display more than ever, even while not wearing a bra, and fans are convinced that she’s had work done. We can’t say for certain, of course, but an expert we’ve spoken to is pretty certain.

“She looked to be a mid B size before, maybe a 32 B something around that size,” Dr. McCoy Moretz of FACE Beverly Hills explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It looks like now she’s got to be up into the 38D’s almost. I’d say two cup sizes up and about three breast sizes.”

Whoa! If you forgot just how much Kylie has changed, click through the gallery above to check out her most shocking throwback photos. She’s literally unrecognizable!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe how much Kylie’s changed over the years? Are you excited for Life of Kylie?