Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Fake Lip Kit Vendors With A Bold Move On ‘Life Of Kylie’

Kylie Jenner finds out that people have been selling counterfeit versions of her Lip Kits and other cosmetics, and she takes matters into her own hands…but she ends up doing something dangerous!

Kylie Jenner, 19, is the CEO of Kylie Cosmetics, and in the Aug. 13 episode of Life of Kylie, she shows us that it’s everything but easy. Kylie admits she feels like an old woman stuck in a 19-year-old’s body because of all her responsibilities!

She takes us behind the scenes of her Kylie Cosmetics company, explaining that it all started when she couldn’t find the perfect shade of lip liner to match her lips — so she had to create her own. “None of us knew how big it was going to be,” she admits. We can see that she really is involved in everything from choosing colors to testing the final products!

Counterfeit Kylie Cosmetics have become a big issue, and she vows to address it. “It’s important to me that something gets done about the fake Kylie Lip Kits and products,” Kylie declares.

Meanwhile, Kylie struggles to keep the balance between friendship and professionalism with her crew. She lets her makeup artist know that he can’t bring his boyfriend to shoots all the time like he’s been doing.

Next, Kylie and her best friend Jordyn Woods decide to investigate the fake Kylie Lip Kits…in person. As the girls drive downtown, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner advises against it, and tells her to be careful.

Jordyn approaches a street vendor, and sees all of the fake Kylie cosmetics. The woman running the stand refuses to sell the cosmetics to her on camera, and Jordyn ends up battling the paparazzi! “We’re out of here,” Kylie shouts, driving away once Jordyn is safely back in the car with the fake products, which she managed to buy. Kris tells Kylie that they can turn the info over to the authorities, which will help cease the fakes being sold, and that she’s proud of her daughter!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s ep of Life of Kylie? Tell us what your favorite moments were!