Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Was ‘Body Shamed’ By School Teacher — ‘Words Are Weapons’

Poor Khloe Kardashian has dealt will bullies most of her life. Even in high school, the reality star’s own teachers would make snarky comments about her weight and ‘body shamed’ her!

It’s hard to imagine a time when Khloe Kardashian, 33, was picked apart for her looks. The Good American designer has the face of an angel, the ass of a stripper (in a good way), and the workout discipline of a personal trainer. Unfortunately, some of her high school teachers didn’t think so many years ago. They would often compare her to her “skinnier” sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and couldn’t believe that Khloe was related because of her “size.” Speaking of one teacher in particular, the Revenge Body hostess revealed, “She never said I was fat, but I knew she was referring to my size,” to the Daily Mail. “Words are the weapon we have: they cut the deepest.”

Look, Khloe will be the first to tell you that she used to be the “ugly duckling” in her family, but that doesn’t make bullying okay. Especially from a mentor! They should know better! The blonde beauty has lost 40 pounds since divorcing Lamar Odom, and that number appears to be increasing with each workout session. As hard as it may be to ignore the haters, Khloe should feel incredibly proud of her body. We love it, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson loves it. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been caught on multiple occasions checking out her curves.

At dinner, Kim caught the baller STARING at her sister’s chest. It was so obvious that she took a picture and added a pair of eye emojis over his face. Who could blame him for looking, though? Khloe was dressed to impress in a super revealing top with a plunging neckline that went all the way down past her boobs. Eat your heart — I mean, your eyes out, Tristan.

