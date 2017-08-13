Khloe Kardashian Reveals Wedding & Baby Plans With ‘Best’ BF Tristan Thompson

What does the future have in store for Khloe Kardashian? In her most loved-up interview to date, the reality star gushed over BF Tristan Thompson, calling their romance the ‘best’ she’s ever had!

Enough of the fan fiction — Khloe Kardashian, 33, is finally opening up about her future with Tristan Thompson, 27. Does she want babies? What about a wedding? Did the heartbreaking Lamar Odom divorce impact her views on marriage? Here’s the truth, from the reality star’s mouth. “I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she gushed in an interview with YOU Magazine. “I believe in marriage and I want to be married again one day but I don’t have a time frame. Why do people think that marriage equates to happiness? There are a lot of people in unhealthy marriages.” She makes a good point…

Even though Lamar and the Good American designer didn’t work out, she walked away with some valuable lessons about love. For starters, she’s not going to rush into anything with Tristan. The couple, despite spending nearly every day together, aren’t looking to officially shack up yet and live together permanently. “They’re not planning on buying a house together anytime soon, but Tristan is looking to rent a place in LA,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He needs somewhere to stay when he’s not playing and training. Even though he’s crazy about Khloe, he still really likes his own space and decor.”

This comes after the lovebirds were spotted house hunting together in Bel Air. Even if the idea of having kids is still far away, it never hurts to be prepared. Once KoKo is actually pregnant (not like those rumors that were circulating earlier this month), she’ll likely split her time between LA and Cleveland, where Tristan currently plays ball. This future baby is going to be hella’ worldly.

