Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Get Cozy At Concert 6 Months After Split: Are They Back Together?

Split? What split? Nearly six months after breaking up, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom reunited at an Ed Sheeran concert on Aug. 12. They reportedly cuddled and kissed — does this mean they’re back together?

What is going on with Katy Perry, 32, and Orlando Bloom, 40? The two ex-lovers were spotted attending an Ed Sheeran concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 12. Eagle-eyed fans snapped pictures of the two, and from the way they acted, it appears their love was back on. “They definitely seemed like they’re back together,” an eyewitness told E! News. “They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses.”

Kisses? Cuddling? Sitting in his lap! “They looked like they were having the time of their lives,” this witness told E! News. “People didn’t really bug [Katy]. I don’t really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff.” Both Katy and the Pirates of the Caribbean star wore black hats to try and conceal their identities, but fans easily spotted them. One even got video of a close interaction. “I TOUCHED KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM,” twitter user @_monthse tweeted, before sharing a video of Orlando. “Here’s Orlando saying ‘hi love’ to us last night. Katy was walking in front of him!”

Does this mean that their love is back on? Orlando and Katy called it quits after over a year of dating in Feb. 2017, issuing a statement that confirmed they were “taking respectful, loving space at this time.” Perhaps they were like Ross and Rachel and were on a break, and the break is now over? If they were kissing and cuddling while Ed Sheeran was singing “Shape of You,” that would indicate they’re back together, right?

Here's Orlando saying "hi love" to us last night 😭😭😍 Katy was walking in front of him! pic.twitter.com/4GMn4ylaIs — M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017

Perhaps? It’s been an interesting time for both of these two after their breakup. There were rumors that Orlando and Nina Dobrev were starting a relationship, as they were spotted looking “extra friendly” while in LA in April. It was in late April that he and Katy attended the same party together, leading some to suspect their “break” was over before it started. As for Katy, the only major romance rumors surrounding her involved her longtime friend Robert Pattinson. She and the Fun Time actor were spotted having an intimate dinner together, leading some to speculate they were finally starting up a relationship. Maybe after six months of being apart, Katy and Orlando figured that it was time to get back together?

