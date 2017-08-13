Kanye West Wants JAY-Z To Fully Accept Kim Kardashian Or Feud Will Rage On

Will JAY-Z and Kanye West ever be as close as they once were? Ye won’t squash the beef he has with his mentor until, as HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned, JAY finally shows respect to Kim Kardashian!

It seems that there’s a Kim Kardashian-shaped gap separating Kanye West, 40, and JAY-Z, 47. Though they were the tightest of bros, JAY-Z and Kanye “still haven’t put their differences aside,” a music industry insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “and the longer the feud goes on, the more difficult it’ll become for either of them to put an end to it.” So, why is Kim, 36, at the center of Ye and JAY’s beef? It seems Kanye thinks Jay and Beyonce “have never fully accepted Kim,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com.

“They’ve put on a show of being friendly, but it’s always been pretty hollow and inauthentic, and Kanye finds that unacceptable,” the source adds. ”He’s sick of Jay looking down on him and treating him like he’s not an equal.” Yikes. Forget Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32, as it seems the real “Bad Blood” is between these former Watch The Throne collaborators. Kanye was still salty over the perceived disrespect that he “didn’t reach out to Jay after the twins were born,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “which would have been a perfect time to extend an olive branch, but Kanye doesn’t feel that’s up to him. As far as he’s concerned it’s Jay that should be the one trying to make amends.”

The documentary Public Enemies: JAY-Z Vs. Kanye suggested that Jay and Bey, 35, distanced themselves from Kanye when he started getting serious with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. JAY, according to the documentary, represents a very “different side of modern celebrity,” one who is highly protective of his privacy. Kanye, on the other hand, lives his life in the center of the spotlight. So, when he does something like go on a rant against JAY in the middle of a concert, everyone sees it.

Kanye did try to downplay talk of a feud, telling 2Chainz, 39, that he and JAY are still “brothers.” Plus despite being at a “stand-off right now,” the insider says that “the music industry’s too small, and Jay’s too powerful, for the [feud] to last forever. At some point, they’re going to have to make nice.” Perhaps JAY and Bey could invite Kanye and Kim over to see the twins?

What do you think about Kanye and JAY’s feud, HollywoodLifers? Do you think there’s some serious bad blood there or is this just a minor thing between two “brothers?”