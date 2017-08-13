Robert Pattinson Teases Return For A New ‘Twilight’ Film In Interview — ‘You Never Know’

Perhaps we haven’t seen the last of Edward Cullen. In a new interview, Robert Pattinson teased his possible return as the seriously handsome ‘Twilight’ vampire. ‘You never know’ what could happen!

Edward Cullen and Bella Swan lived happily ever after. The end…Or so we thought. Fans may have another Twilight film on their hands — if Robert Pattinson, 31, and Lionsgate have anything to do about it! Apparently the distribution company is thinking of bringing the cast back together for at least one more shebang. “There are a lot more stories to be told,” said the studio, according to the Huffington Post. People’s excitement over the idea came as a huge surprise to Robert, but if Twilight author Stephanie Meyer is down to revive the saga, so is he. ”It did inspire me at the time,” he told the publication. “And, really, it’s kind of awesome.” Hell yeah!

We’re honestly kind of surprised that the English hunk is willing to step back into the spotlight. Ever since the final franchise, Robert’s been laying low, for the most part in London, and far away from photographers and the glitz of Hollywood. You’d think that he’d be turned off by the attention that Edward Cullen brings, but it’s actually the complete opposite. “It’s also like, you f*cking did it,” he exclaimed with excitement. “It’s you! At the end of the day, the behind-the-scenes sh*t doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter.”

So, will another Twilight happen? “You never know,” teased Robert. There are many hoops to jump through before we can start getting excited. Stephanie needs to agree and so does the production studio. In fact, the ruggedly handsome movie star might be the last to know. “I do sort of live in my own world a lot of the time. I’ve basically, as far as I can tell, been really under the radar for years.” Hopefully that’ll change! We’d love to Edward’s glistening porcelain skin again!

