Rapunzel-length locks are taking over Hollywood, so women everywhere are shelling out dough to get a luscious mane. After trying Keratin bond extensions and clip-ins, here’s why clip-ins are now my fave!

There’s something about long, cascading locks that just feels so dang good! As a beauty and hair-trend lover, I’ve tried out all sorts of fads over the years — from black streaks under my bangs to platinum blonde locks. After all the color switch-ups, my hair became extremely damaged especially when bleach was left on my hair for too long (so take caution ladies). When it was at its worst, I used Keratin bond extensions to add volume and I’ll tell you: It rocked. I mean, Simba would have been jealous of my fierce mane. Now that my tresses are in good condition and restored back to health, I’m all about the clip-ins! Just a snap here and there, and you’ve instantly added several inches of length without spending 6 or more hours in your hairstylist’s chair. I’ll share my experience, so you can decide what option is the best for you!

After the salon trip from hell, I decided to utilize whatever options I had to get my hair back to the length I started with. My friend recommended that I try Keratin bond extensions, since they last for a few months and have a natural appearance. The process is pretty easy, but it does take time so bring your phone and a hot coffee, or whatever tickles your fancy. “To start, you select a thin strand of hair using the tail of the comb. Insert the lock of hair in the template circle to protect the scalp and lastly, you use the hot extension iron to heat the pre-tipped extensions to natural hair,” according to WikiHow. I’m not going to lie, the end result was incredible and so worth the wait, but it will take time getting used to using an extension-friendly hair brush and hiding the bonds in up ‘dos. It’s going to cost you though — so I don’t recommend starting if you aren’t willing to spend a couple hundred every 4-5 months.

They’ve also come out with Micro Bead hair extensions, which are MUCH easier to take out. So, if you’re looking for a long-term hair plan — you’ve got options. For the ladies with long hair already who are just looking to add a bit of volume and length, clip-ins are the bomb! My hair is already pretty long, but it’s fun to hit the town with a voluminous mane, so I’ve been using the 14 inch extensions. I’m not a professional and don’t have the trick to every hair woe, but this is just what has worked for me! Wherther you buy your hair from Sally’s, a salon, or online — it’s all about matching your color flawlessly. In my case, I have bayalaged hair, so I went for two-tone extensions to create a blended look. My favorite part? Taking them out before bed! YAS QUEEN!

