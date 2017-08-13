‘Game Of Thrones’: Tyrion Is Totally Going To Betray Daenerys — Here’s Why

Over the course of ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7, the show has dropped hints that someone will betray Daenerys. I believe Tyrion Lannister — yes, really — is going to be the one who is unfaithful to Dany.

In George R.R. Martin’s third book, A Storm of Swords, Daenerys was given her own prophecy in the House of the Undying. She was warned about “three treasons,” meaning she’ll be betrayed three times. The prophecy says she’ll be betrayed “once for blood and once for gold and once for love.” Dany’s already been betrayed once for blood, when Mirri Maz Duur said she could save Khal Drogo using blood magic. Jorah also betrayed Daenerys when he was a spy for King Robert in exchange for gold. There’s only one treason left: love. I believe the last betrayal will come from Tyrion Lannister.

Tyrion will be the one to betray Daenerys for love. Brotherly love, to be exact. He’ll pay his debt to Jaime Lannister and go behind Dany’s back to do it. Jaime and Tyrion have always been close. Despite Twyin and Cersei’s treatment of Tyrion, Jaime never looked at his little brother as a monster. He knew Tyrion did not kill Joffrey, even though Cersei was sure of it. Jaime was the one who saved Tyrion from being executed for Joffrey’s murder. He helped Tyrion escape from the Red Keep. Jaime betrayed Cersei to save Tyrion’s life, and Tyrion hasn’t forgotten that.

The last time we saw Jaime, he was thrown into the water after trying to kill Daenerys and Drogon on the battlefield. As Tyrion watched from a distance, he wished Jaime would just walk away from the danger. I believe that Jaime will survive this brush with death, and Daenerys will make Jaime her prisoner to try and get the one-up on Cersei. Tyrion will be the one to set Jaime free.

Daenerys has already foreshadowed Tyrion’s betrayal. When Tyrion tells Dany in the Aug. 6 episode that he thinks he may have underestimated their enemies (a.k.a. Cersei), she says: “Our enemies? Your family, you mean. Perhaps you don’t want to hurt them after all.” Tyrion would definitely hurt Cersei, but not Jaime. He’s not going to stand idly by and let something terrible happen to his brother. Not if he has any control over the situation. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyrion will betray Daenerys? Let me know!