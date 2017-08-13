‘Game Of Thrones’ Recap: A Huge Secret About Rhaegar & Lyanna Is Revealed

The Aug. 13 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ was game-changing. Jaime’s fate was revealed, Jon Snow headed beyond the Wall, and Gilly discovered a huge secret about Rhaegar and Lyanna!

Bronn is alive and so is Jaime! Thank goodness! Bronn asks Jaime why he tried to go after Daenerys and berates Jaime for his stupidity. Jaime’s not allowed to die until Bronn gets his castle. Bronn’s going to make sure of that. After getting so close to Daenerys and Drogon, Jaime is terrified. Daenerys wasn’t even showing off. She has two more dragons. Jaime realizes this is a war he can’t win for Cersei. Jaime makes his way back to Cersei after the Lannister army’s humiliating defeat. He breaks the news about Olenna’s confession regarding Joffrey’s death.

Tyrion walks among the ashes after the battle. You can tell he’s looking for Jaime, but he can’t find him anywhere. There’s a part of Tyrion definitely hates this death and destruction that Daenerys is responsible for. Daenerys makes a bold speech to the remaining Lannister soldiers. She gives them two choices: bend the knee or die. Many soldiers bend the knee immediately, but Randall and Dickon Tarly do not.

Randall rips Tyrion a new one. Tyrion tries to save Randall’s life by offering to send him the Wall. “You cannot send me to the Wall,” Randall says to Daenerys. “You are not my queen.” That settles his fate. Dickon steps up ready to die as well. Tyrion begs Dickon to reconsider. Dickon refuses to bend the knee. Tyrion attempts to reason with Daenerys one last time, but she won’t let up. Dickon and Randall had a choice and they chose wrong. Dickon and Randall are burned alive by Drogon in a parallel to Ned Stark’s father and Brandon Stark dying by the Mad King’s order.

Jon watches Daenerys arrive home on Drogon’s back. He comes face-to-face with Drogon for the first time. Jon reaches out and pets Drogon like it’s not big deal he’s petting a FREAKING DRAGON. This is yet another clue that Jon Snow is a Targaryen! Jon is amazed at how close he is to a dragon and so is Daenerys. No one else other than Dany has ever gotten so close to her children.

Like he promised, Jorah Mormont finds his way back to Daenerys after finding a cure for greyscale. Daenerys is overjoyed by Jorah’s return. There is no one more loyal to Dany than Jorah.

While Sam is working at the Citadel, Gilly’s just perusing through pages. She asks Sam what an annulment means. She mispronounces Rhaegar’s name, but she discovers something game-changing about him. Rhaegar remarried someone else in a secret ceremony in Dorne. That person was LYANNA! This means that Jon Snow is not the bastard son of Rhaegar. He’s actually the rightful heir to the Iron Throne! Sam doesn’t even pick up on this AT ALL.

