French Montana & Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Rock The TCAs With ‘Unforgettable’

Okay, THAT was fun. French Montana and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee had the TCAs crowd on their feet with an epic performance of ‘Unforgettable’!

French Montana, 32, and Swae Lee, 24, set the Teen Choice Awards stage on fire with their performance of their chart-dropping hit, “Unforgettable”. On Sunday night, August 13, the pair cranked up the volume and got the audience dancing just in time for the halfway mark of the show. They performed “Unforgettable” surrounded by backup dancers, with a stage decorated like the rainforest. Swae Lee even rocked a safari hat for the performance, along with a seriously colorful bomber jacket. So fun!

Once “Unforgettable” came to an end, French left the stage to make room for the other half of Rae Sremmurd, Slim Jxmmi. And what did they perform? Their hit, “Black Beatles,” which you’ve definitely heard before. If you weren’t bopping to it on the radio as one of the top songs of 2017, then you know it from all of the viral Mannequin Challenge videos you watched. Yes, “Black Beatles” is the song that was featured in the viral challenge that had everyone stopping to strike a pose for social media! Even HollywoodLife.com got in on the action, and you can check out our own Mannequin Challenge video HERE.

The rappers join the other artists who’ve already stunned on the stage tonight, some of which include, Zara Larsson, 19, Rita Ora, 26, Lil Yachy, 19, and KYLE. Oh, and semi-host/YouTube star, Jake Paul. Don’t forget to catch the rest of the night’s performers — Louis Tomlinson, 25, with Bebe Rexha, 27, and Maroon 5!

