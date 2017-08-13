What’s black and white and nude all over? Fergie! The former Black Eyed Peas member took to Instagram on Aug. 12 to show off her humps in a ultra chic nude photo, made super classy by her cunning high heels!

A picture is worth a thousand words, so Fergie, 42, felt the need to caption her nude photo with just one! “tick,” the former Black Eyed Peas member wrote alongside a black and white picture of herself, which she posted to Instagram on Aug. 12. The iconic “My Humps” songstress looked absolutely amazing in the artistic shot, which showed her posing naked while laying down, though the editing had her body in a vertical position. The pic was missing the element of color, but it was definitely not lacking in sex appeal!

Fergie showed off her own lovely lady lumps with the gorgeous positioning of her body, which exposed her pert derriere as well as sideboob… and underboob… basically almost her whole boob — all while wearing just a stunning pair of sexy black heels. Fergie took the glam up to 11 by styling her blonde locks into tousled beach waves and added in some cat eye makeup and a bit of contouring for good measure! We’re thinking this is probably a promotion for her upcoming solo album, Double Duchess, and it’s definitely grabbed our attention!

The Duchess joins the group of confident women in Hollywood who are in their 40s and 50s and are totally comfortable with their bodies. Just one week ago the “M.I.L.F $” singer was spotted on vacay in Hawaii rocking a gorgeous black string bikini and pigtails — proving she can make any look work at any age! She also set an amazing example by enjoying some yummy pepperoni pizza and delicious beverages by the pool, showing her young fans you can indulge sometimes and still look awesome!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Fergie’s steamy black and white nude photo? Is it the sexiest shot of her you have seen so far? Let us know below!