Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Shows Off Insanely Toned Body In Tiny String Bikini — Summer Goals

DAYUM, girl! Elizabeth Hurley is slaying the game with her smoldering bikini-clad selfies, treating fans to another red-hot photo on Aug. 13. The ‘Royals’ star looked flawless while showing off her insanely toned body!

Is she drinking from the fountain of youth? Elizabeth Hurley, 52, gave all twenty-somethings a run for their money while taking to social media on Aug. 13, showcasing her insanely toned bikini body while lounging with her adorable cat. Me-ow! The Royals actress looked flawless while rocking a string two-piece, flaunting her washboard abs and gorgeous skin. “Mitzi Kizti @elizabethhurleybeach,” she captioned the sizzling shot. Elizabeth has been steaming up our news feeds with skin-baring snaps, sharing red-hot photos on the daily with her Instagram followers. See pics of bikini-clad stars over 40, here!

Elizabeth continually proves that she’s ageless and she always oozes the utmost self-confidence! Several of the hottest stars have been showing off their summer bods — including her, stepping up their game. The Austin Powers star treated fans to another bikini-clad photo on Aug. 9, posing in a leopard-print swimsuit which showed off major cleavage. Liz even did a quick shimmy and her fans went wild. With her career on the rise, she somehow still makes time to stay in tip-top shape! Elizabeth has been sharing several behind-the-scenes snaps as she films the latest installment of her hit E! show.

“The third season of The Royals has proven to be an entertaining mix of secrets, deceit and desire that our fans can’t get enough of,” Adam Stotsky, President of E! Entertainment, said in a statement announcing the renewal, according to TV Line. “We are excited to see what new scandals await our royal family, and how their dynamic evolves in Season 4.” Production started on June 4 and lucky for fans, Liz has been sharing sexy snaps the whole time!

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Elizabeth’s flawless bod? Tell us!