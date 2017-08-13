Chris Pratt Humbly Accepts His First Award Since Anna Faris Split At TCAs

For the first time since announcing his 8-year marriage to Anna Faris was over, Chris Pratt stepped out into the public eye at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards to accept

Chris Pratt, 38, surprised fans by showing up to the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13, just days after announcing his split from wife of eight years, Anna Faris, 40. The star of Guardians of the Galaxy was honored as the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor, and he happily stepped on stage to accept his surfboard. Before speaking to the audience and appearing on live television for the first time since his split, Chris stopped to shake fans hands on his way to the mic. It’s not surprising that Chris decided not to mention what is going on in his personal life as he accepted the award, though he did give a heartfelt thank to his fans and God.

“I would not be here with the ease and grace I have in my heart without my Lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Chris told the excited crowd, who then proceeded to cheer. Chris also went on to thank who he called his own “guardian”, Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director, James Gunn. He also shared the previously announced news that both he and James would be back for a third installment of the Guardians franchise, which also had the fans screaming in excitement. Another Guardians?! Yes, please! All in all, we’re happy to see Chris getting back out there and staying so humble amidst such a personal devastation. His strength during this difficult time is definitely not going unnoticed.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Chris’ appearance and acceptance speech at the Teen Choice Awards? Comment below, let us know.