Chris Pratt Is All Smiles With Son Jack While Making 1st Public Appearance After Anna Faris Split

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris may be splitting up, but he isn’t shirking daddy duty. The star was seen taking his and Anna’s 4-year-old son, Jack, to church in LA on Aug. 13 and it’s his 1st public appearance since the split!

Chris Pratt, 38, has made his first public appearance since he and wife Anna Faris, 40, announced their separation one week ago and he stepped out for the sweetest of causes — to take his 4-year-old son Jack to church! The Guardians of the Galaxy star was spotted carrying his preschooler to their Sunday worship in LA on Aug. 13 — but mama bear was nowhere to be seen. While Chris and Jack seemed to be nothing but smiles, sources have said things aren’t great between the actor and his estranged wife following the split. Click here to see a timeline of Anna and Chris’ relationship.

Chris and Anna are allegedly calling it quits because of differences in what they want in a family and their professional acting careers. Since Anna and Chris tied the knot in 2008, he’s become an ever-rising blockbuster movie star, whereas she used to be the more famous of the two. Their eight-year marriage reportedly is unable to weather the distance and time that come with the Jurassic Park actor’s commitments. A source also revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Anna misses her old “funny guy” and that Chris has changed significantly since getting in shape and becoming the hunky star he is today.

We’ve yet to hear how the split is affecting Jack right now, but from the looks of things the tyke isn’t too shaken up. With how little he is though, it is possible he doesn’t know what’s happening. Anna however is taking things very hard. An insider told us she isn’t looking forward to starting to date again in her 40s.

