Bella Hadid, Salma Hayek & More Stars Rinse Off In The Shower Wearing Tiny Bikinis

They wore some itsy bitsy teenie weenie bikinis — in the shower! Stars are cooling off this summer by strapping on their swimsuits and taking a dip or two and then rinsing off in a nice shower? Here are the hottest pics of celebs cleaning up!

Summer is winding down and for months we’ve seen stars hitting up beaches, pools, lakes, hot tubs and every other body of water. Anything they can do to cool off in the scorching hot heat. But one thing every outdoor water activity has in common, no matter where it is, is it makes you a bit messy! So, of course, they soon have to take to the shower to rinse off the salt and chlorine and the pics of their cleansing rituals are epic! Click here to see celebs in swimsuits on jet skis!

Check out the gallery above to see sexy stars of all ages showering in their swimsuits. Everyone from model Bella Hadid, 20, to actress Salma Hayek, 50, has been seen rockin’ a bikini beneath a shower head! The pics are always super hot, even though their cooling off! Just look at how steamy sisters Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and buddies Cara Delevingne, 25, and Selena Gomez, 25, look sharing sprinkles!

Some stars even stripped off their bikini tops to make sure they got everywhere rinsed off (that’s why, right?) like actress Emily Ratajkowski, 26, and model Heidi Klum, 44. Some showered off on boats others on pool decks others by greenery. Some even shared videos, like Sarah Snyder, 22! Rinse off with those drips and drops while soaking up the sun while you can ladies, cause fall is coming! But until then, feel free to keep on cooling off!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of all the sexy stars who are looking hot while getting clean in the shower? Let us know below!