Cardi B Vs. Amber Rose: Which Lingerie-Clad Star Nearly Broke The Internet With Steamy Pics?

It’s getting hot in here — so take off most your clothes! Cardi B and Amber Rose are two of today’s hottest stars, and that means fans are psyched when they post a sexy new pic. But whose lingerie reigns supreme?

Cardi B, 24, and Amber Rose, 33, are not ashamed of their bodies At. All. And why should they be? Being two of the hottest stars around, they are both very popular on social media and when they post a sexy pic the crowd goes wild! Recently, both ladies shared racy lingerie pics and they almost broke the internet! But which star was it who nearly shutdown Instagram: the gorgeous Love & Hip Hop star or the super sultry model? Check out the pics in the gallery above and decide for yourself!

If you ask us who the hottest is, we’re gonna need some time to think about it! While Amber’s pure white bra and underwear are definitely a subtly naughty move, Cardi B’s all black getup, in addition to her furry coat, is one of the raciest looks we’ve seen her post! And that’s just their most recent shots. If you look at the pics you’ll see a pattern of sharing revealing photos and they both have amazing bods! Click here to see hot pics of Cardi B.

The aspiring singer loves to show off her amazing curves, while the former stripper knows exactly how to pose. How are we supposed to choose who is the hottest? Honestly, we’ll have to call it a tie between these two lovely ladies, but that doesn’t mean you have to! But don’t get sucked in looking at the pics too long — they are pretty hypnotizing.

HollywoodLifers, which hot celeb do you think is the sexiest? Let us know if it’s Cardi or Amber, below!