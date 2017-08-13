Surprise — Bruno Mars just dropped a new music video! Watch as the Hawaiian hunk serenades Zendaya and plays the guitar under neon lights in ‘Versace On The Floor.’

Whoever said romance is dead clearly hasn’t seen the new Bruno Mars music video yet. On the night of the Teen Choice Awards on Aug. 13, the “24K Magic” crooner, 31, dropped “Versace On The Floor” starring Zendaya, 20, — and it’s every bit as magical as you’d expect. The video starts with Bruno getting off a luxurious elevator and entering a hotel room, obviously with Zendaya staying in the next room. The two look at each other with tons of passion in their eyes, but do not make contact. Not physically anyway. Instead, the Hawaiian hitmaker woos her from afar, playing the piano in his room which she can obviously hear next door.

A love story then unfolds from their respective hotel suites. The former Disney star dances around the room in a sparkling, sequin disco ball-inspired mini dress. Could she be wearing a Versace design? Zendaya then seductively lies on the bed and rubs her body to the sound of Bruno’s singing. Does her dress wind up on the floor like the song suggests? OF COURSE IT DOES. Otherwise we’d ask for our money back. Zendaya takes it ALL off in the music video, flashing major leg but sadly nothing else.

The music video is almost next to perfect. But if there’s one thing we could change, we’d love to see more dancing! At least on Bruno’s part. He put on an impressive array of dance moves at the BET Awards in June, busting a grove on stage to “Perm” and “24K Magic.” The audience was totally mesmerized by his performance. No wonder he was nominated for like, a million awards that night.

