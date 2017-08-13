Bernice Burgos Flaunts Pierced Nipples In Sheer Skin-Tight Pajamas — See Her Slay The Trend

Who suddenly feels like going to bed? Bernice Burgos flaunted the sexiest of sleepwear on Aug. 13, rocking skin-tight pajamas that showed off some massive cleavage and her pierced nipples!

Beyonce, 35, may have said she “woke up like this,” but for Bernice Burgos, 37, she goes to bed looking flawless. T.I.’s alleged side chick posed in the sexiest of pajamas on Aug. 13, a sheer, see-through number that clearly showed the pair of piercings in her nipples. She credited her makeup (@alexismonemua) hair (@Jrijna) stylist (@stylesbysmiles) and pajamas (Bold And Beautiful), but she should give props to whomever gave her the barbells poking through the fabric. Out of all the celebs rocking nipple piercing, Bernice might have just taken the crown.

Bernice wasn’t rocking any additional hardware when she posed in a see-through onesie on Aug. 1, but she didn’t really need the piercings to catch everyone’s eyes. “This is actually one of my favorite onesies,” she said. “It’s really sexy, comfortable, stretchy.” Indeed, it was. It’s safe to say that after she modeled it, that onesie is the favorite of a lot of people. The nipple piercings were back in an Aug. 6, when Bernice modeled a “Paris” from Bold and Beautiful’s Daisy collection. Wow. It’s so hard to pick which one is the sexiest!

While Bernice’s hair and stylist made her look pristine and flawless for this PJ shoot, it was her natural beauty – and her “flaws” – that really took the spotlight on Aug. 12. While posing in a hot pink thong bikini, Bernie showed of her bodacious booty. “A little stretch marks is okay,” she added, showing that she was comfortable with her natural looks to show off every inch of her badonk. Of course, with a butt like that, it’s hard not to flaunt it off. It seems that Bernice’s time in the gym is really paying off.

Bernice might have beaten out Bella Thorne, 19, Rihanna, 29, Kylie Jenner, 20, and other stars who have gotten some nipple jewelry (don’t forget this trend is popular with guys, as Lenny Kravitz, 53, Neil Patrick Harris, 44, Colton Haynes, 29, and Dave Navarro, 50, are just some of the dude who’ve had their nips pierced.) Speaking of RiRi, Bernice might have snatched the crown of “Hottest Crop Over Outfit” off of the “Work” singer. While Bernice did not appear at the Caribbean festival, she shared a throwback photo when she wore a head-to-toe bikini outfit with a full feather dress behind her. Considering some have accused Rihanna of photoshopping the pic of her 2017 outfit, does that mean Bernice is the new queen of Crop Over?

What do you think about Benice’s nipple piercings, HollywoodLifers? Hot or not?