Bella Thorne Is A Goth Princess In All Black At The Teen Choice Awards

Oh, yas! We are feeling Bella Thorne’s all-black style at the Teen Choice Awards, including her sexy crop top and leather pants.

Bella Thorne, 19, seriously rocked the blue carpet at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 13 in Los Angeles, California. Keeping with usual unique style, Bella went full sexy goth for the blue carpet wearing all-black with her bright fuchsia hair. Here’s what she wore: a black crop top/bralette with a metallic silver band underneath. She covered that with a sheer, floor-length duster. Bella’s long legs were covered in black leather pants, which were slim fitting with a high waist. For shoes, Bella was sky-high in her black platform sandals. All black everything! See even MORE red carpet looks by clicking HERE.

Apparently her fuchsia hair didn’t add enough color to her look, so Bella added some gorgeous face paint with glitter. She looked so beautiful, especially with the touch of blue eye shadow featured in her makeup! We also love how she stuck with mostly silver jewelry, except for the signature beaded bracelets she wears 24/7 on her right wrist. Bella has such a great sense of style, and we love how she mixes current trends (like the high waist pants) with her own personal touches. We have to say, she was definitely a stand out on the Teen Choice Awards’ red carpet!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Bella’s look at the Teen Choice Awards? Comment below, let us know!