Vienna Girardi: Pregnant ‘Bachelor’ Alum Reveals Twin Girls Tragically Died At 18 Weeks

This is heartbreaking! ‘Bachelor’ alum Vienna Girardi confessed through a tearful Facebook letter that her twins, shortly after being born, ‘went to heaven’ on Aug. 5 due to medical complications.

No woman should ever have to go through this. Our deepest condolences are with Vienna Girardi, 31, and her family. Through a devastating Facebook letter, The Bachelor alum revealed on Aug. 13 that her twin girls had passed away shortly after being born. In the previous weeks, doctors warned Vienna of a medical issue known as TTTS — Twin To Twin Transfusion Syndrome, but remained positive about the continuous “improvement.” Unfortunately, her worst nightmare came true on Aug. 5 when both twins went to heaven. “My water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. I spent the next 2 days in the hospital trying everything to save them.”

There was sadly nothing Vienna or the doctors could do. She had to give birth prematurely, otherwise she’d be putting her health at risk. “The doctors had warned me that if I did not go into labor and deliver the babies, I was taking the chance of risking my own life and causing an infection in my uterus but they could not survive at only 18 weeks,” she continued. “They also said that there was a very slim chance under 5% that the babies could survive and the fluids in their amniotic sacs replenish themselves so as any mother would do I did everything to save them but their hearts stopped beating on day two which is also when I went into a septic shock with 104 fever.”

HollywoodLifers, please keep Vienna and her family in your thoughts during this emotional time.