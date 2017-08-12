Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Kids Would Love For Them To Get Back Together

Still holding onto hope, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children would LOVE to see them get back together, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Could this put the divorce on hold forever?

If it were up to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s children, their parents would never get a divorce. Unfortunately, they don’t call the shots in this heartbreaking situation. “The divorce hasn’t been called off, it’s still going ahead, they’re just in no hurry,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The kids would love for their parents to get back together, they really miss Brad living at home, but it’s not on the cards. Brad has made all the right steps, he’s quit drinking, and he’s publicly taken on responsibility for their break-up.” Well, to be fair, both parties are at fault in some way. Marriage is always a two-way street.

The Tomb Raider alum is forgiving his wrongs, and the Fight Club star is forgiving hers. Like the way she accused him of crushing on Allied co-star Marion Cottilard, or that she didn’t publicly comment on the accusations of alleged child abuse — after those claims were not substantiated by child services. After so much back and forth, both movie stars have agreed that it’s water under the bridge. “Sure, neither Brad or Angelina are dating again,” the source continues, “and their relationship has slowly been improving, but there’s no reconciliation on the books, at least not now anyway.” Sorry, kids.

Fans were extremely hopeful that Brad and Angie weren’t going to pull the trigger on their 12-year romance, following a report that they hadn’t pushed for a split in MONTHS. “The divorce is off,” a source told Us Weekly. “They haven’t done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to.” Hmmm…sadly that may just be wishful thinking.

