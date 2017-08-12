Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Wearing Rings — Why Haven’t They Officially Married?

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were spotted wearing wedding bands on that special finger, but so far, no news of a wedding. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned why they haven’t married yet.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have every reason to get married. They’re madly in love, insanely happy, and have even invested in wedding bands. So what’s the hold up? Well, we’ll have to answer your question with another question, why change something if it’s going so smoothly? “Miley and Liam are happier than ever and it has everything to do with their love,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They enjoy spending time together and their chemistry has never been better in and out of the bedroom. They are in no hurry to change the status of anything in their relationship.”

That being said, the lovebirds are running wild brainstorming ideas for when they do decide to set a date. “They have so many great ideas for wedding venues, from the beaches of Malibu to the shores of Australia, they know when the time is right they will throw an epic wedding party for their friends and family,” the source continues. “But for now, their focus will be on keeping each other happy and continuing to kick ass in their careers which keeps them super busy.”

Even without the official paperwork and joint back accounts, The Last Song co-stars are basically already married anyway. They spend every single waking (and sleeping) second together, and they’re rocking weddings bands out in public. The Australian hunk was spotted wearing his first, and then Miley followed shortly after. Liam’s looks rather simple, just a classy gold band . The pop star, on the other hand, has a little more glitz to hers, as it appears to have a glistening diamond on it. So gorg!

