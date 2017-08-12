Charlottesville: Car Plows Into Counter-Protesters After White Power Rally Shut Down

This is just devastating! A car plowed through a crowd protesting a white power rally in Charlottesville, VA on Aug. 12, injuring scores of people who were there to shut down the group’s hate-filled messages.

It’s so sad that in 2017 there are white supremacy rallies, and one in Charlottesville, VA got out of hand before it even began on Aug. 12. Counter protestors gathered to try to clap back against a white nationalist rally and a car plowed through the crowd, leaving a bloody trail of victims in it’s wake. Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency after violent clashes broke out as the “United the Right” rally was about to get underway to protest the removal of a Confederate statue. Video from the scene shows scores of victims on the ground after a vehicle drove through the crowd.

#BREAKING: I just watched a car plow through dozens of protesters. Extremely heavy injuries #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/rE8DWUmrfD — Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) August 12, 2017

