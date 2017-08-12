Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Can’t Stop Laughing On Fun-Filled Date Night — Adorable Pic

The couple that laughs together, stays together. Selena Gomez and The Weeknd had a silly date night on Aug. 11 when they hit up the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. See the couple yacking it up right here!

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd, 27, are going strong and laughing loud! The young power couple was spotted having a grand old time during a fun-filled date night at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Aug. 11 and the pic of them chuckling away will make you giggle too! The pair, who have been publicly dating since January 2017, were seen having a laugh in the famous comedy club, while they watched an act who was clearly tickling everyone’s funny bone!

There is nothing sweeter than seeing two people who adore each other having the time of their lives. The bright smiles on both of their faces prove they were having a fantastic date night, and we couldn’t be happier for them! The pair has been dealing with a long distance relationship for some time now, as he’s been on tour and she’s been working back here in LA, but it looks like they’re making the most of the break he has right now.

Selena recently celebrated her milestone 25th birthday and her beau came home just as soon as he could to take her out. The pair went to both brunch and dinner in Los Angeles on July 23, the day after her official B-day, and it looked like it was worth the wait to be able to spend a full day celebrating! Though it looks like last night these two were just celebrating another day of love and just couldn’t stop laughing! Click here to see pics of Selena’s 25th birthday.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena and The Weeknd’s funny date night? Let us know below!