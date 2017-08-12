Salma Hayek, 50, Shows Off Flawless Bikini Body As She Rinses Off In Shower

Salma Hayek is still hot, hot, hot! The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to post an amazing pic that shows off her epic bikini body while she’s in the shower. The way Salma’s cleavage glistens will have everyone running to cool down!

Salma Hayek, 50, can even make natural resources look sexy! On Aug. 12, the stunning actress posted a pic to Instagram of her showing off her flawless bikini body and large bosom while rinsing off in an outdoor shower. In the pic you can see the Hitman’s Bodyguard star looking as sexy as ever, as she lifts her arms up over her head and lets the stream of water pour over her warm skin and red-brown bikini. Her long raven hair is dripping wet and contrasts nicely with the gorgeous greenery surrounding Salma. But the pic was about more than looking hot. “#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans,” she captioned the pic, in both English and Spanish. Amen!

We don’t know how anyone with Salma’s body could have anything to complain about, but during a recent interview with The EDIT, she confessed she isn’t always thrilled with her looks — just like the rest of us! “I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she told the magazine. “I love the word ‘curvy’; it’s artistic,” she adds. “A straight line can be boring.” Totally! Click here to see more pics of Salma.

The mother of one went on to say that every now and then she even thinks about quitting exercising — just like the rest of us! “I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!’ But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either,” she says. However, she knows her hubby, François-Henri Pinault, 55, thinks she’s stunning. “[My husband] loves my curly hair,” she says. “I say, ‘I cannot go to the event with my crazy curly hair,’ and he says, ‘But that’s who you are – you are electrical. They connect you to the power and you’re electric. That’s why your hair is like that.'”

