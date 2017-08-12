Rob Kardashian Carries Dream As He Emerges For The First Time Since Blac Chyna Split

HE LIVES! Fans thought Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were sure to kill each other by the end of their explosive split, but instead, they both survived to care for baby daughter Dream.

THERE HE IS! Rob Kardashian, 30, has been in hiding ever since the Blac Chyna, 27, split, and somehow celebrities have become really good at doing that. Cough, cough, Taylor Swift. But — the 30-year old sock designer reemerged for the first time on the night of Aug. 11, carrying baby Dream in his arms out in Los Angeles. As per usual, he was dressed in laid-back shorts, a black T-shirt, a baseball cap, and sneakers. His newborn daughter looked a lot cuter (sorry, Rob) in an adorable pink onesie. I mean, how do you compete with that outfit? (SEE NEW PICS HERE) The Arthur George creator seemed pretty tired when photographers caught up with them, but then again, he’s been fighting an uphill battle with his ex-fiancée, so who could blame him?

So, what’s the latest with Chyna anyway? Well, A LOT. First she was seen mingling with Khloe Kardashian‘s ex Lamar Odom (ummm…biggest bombshell ever), then she starred in a super raunchy music video for Belly’s new song “P.O.P,” and now, against all adds, she’s working towards re-patching some things with Rob, at least until they face-off in court. Don’t get all freaked out, it’s nothing romantic. Strictly platonic and for the sake of their daughter.

“We are working toward a resolution and wanted a little bit more time to see if we can get there,” Lisa Bloom, Chyna’s attorney, tells Us Weekly. “If we can’t, we are ready willing and able to go forward with the hearing on September 18.” See — the battle definitely isn’t over. But at least it’s getting a little friendlier. The former couple have yet to agree on visitation rights for Dream and who will get custody. Right now it’s looking like both parties want to share custody. So at least they can agree on SOMETHING!

