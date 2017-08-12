Rasheeda Gushes Over Tiny & Kandi’s Success & Teases A Possible Collab With Xscape

It’s all love! Rasheeda Frost couldn’t be happier about Xscape’s reunion, revealing that she’s been a longtime fan of the girl group while chatting with us EXCLUSIVELY. The ‘L&HH’ star gushed over Tiny and Kandi’s success and teased a possible collab!

Who run the world? Girls! Rasheeda Frost, 35, is psyched about Xscape getting back together after nearly two decades — just like the rest of us! The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star loves to see her friends reaching new heights in their careers and revealed that she’s supporting them every step of the way. “Of course, I’m excited,” she told HollywoodLife.com during an EXCLUSIVE interview. “With being friends with Tiny [Harris] and being really close with Kandi [Burruss] as well, for them to get back together is just totally amazing. I grew up listening to Xscape, you know, a group that can really sing. When you grow up listening to those great records, you want to hear them now! When they got back together: I was like ‘Finally, it took long enough, let’s get you on tour!’” See pics of the girl group Xscape, here.

Kandi, Tiny, Tameka Scott, 41, and LaTocha Scott, 43, have been slaying their performances and the fierce girl group is making a major comeback! Rasheeda knows all about the hustle, since she’s built a million-dollar empire as an accomplished entrepreneur, reality star and beauty/fashion mogul. She’s had plenty of industry experience too, after launching her own solo career and being a member of hip hop trio Da Kaperz and R&B duo Peach Candy. If you thought her music career was a thing of the past, you might be wrong! When asked if we could look forward to a Rasheeda-Xscape collab, she revealed, “Ooooh! I don’t know. You just might!” How epic would that be?!

Rasheeda had plenty of advice for young girls chasing after dreams of their own, sharing how it’s important to “ignore” the haters who try to dull your shine. “Boosting your awareness and making sure your business stuff is solid, which all comes in time,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “But at the end of the day, focus on what you’re trying to do and do as much research as possible. Try to figure out what’s going to set you apart from other businesses as well.”

HollywoodLifers, would you listen to a Rasheeda-Xscape collab? Tell us!