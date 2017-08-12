Nicki Minaj Shows Off Bare Booty In Racy Mirror Belfie: See Jaw-Dropping Pic

Talk about being bootylicious! Nicki Minaj has the best butt in sbowbiz and is giving her fans an eyeful of it in a sexy belfie. We’ve got the pic, right here!

Nicki Minaj is rocking her best body ever and she knows it! The 34-year-old flaunted her bare butt for her fans in an Instagram pic on Aug. 12 and the pic will melt your screen! She’s wearing a tiny black bodysuit with a thong backside and holy cow does it emphasize her ample ass. The “No Frauds” singer took a belfie while rocking sexy thigh-high silver fringed boots and a blonde wig. She knows that her bare tush is the highlight of the outfit and snapped a killer photo that her fans will go crazy for.

Her pal Joseline Hernandez would like a piece of that action, as the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star wrote in the comments “I need some ASAP” alongside an emoji of a smiling face with shades on. She’s flirted with Nicki in the past when she posts sexy pics and has made it known that the 30-year-old would love a piece of the singer! While Joseline has been open about her bisexuality, Nicki hasn’t responded back, but she’s probably loving the attention from her gorgeous pal! Click here for pics of Nicki’s sexiest outfits ever.

The singer’s fans sure can’t get enough of the bootylicious pic, as she racked up nearly 700,000 likes in just a few hours after posting it. Nicki’s totally feeling herself as she already posted a photo of her look back on July 31. She took the selfie in front of the mirror, showing off her cleavage and perfect legs with the caption, “New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper.” Hah! Way to own it girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki’s sexy belfie? Does she have the best butt in showbiz?