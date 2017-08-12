Usain Bolt’s Last Race Live Stream: Watch The Fastest Human Live Run The 4×100 Relay

It’s the end of an era. Usain Bolt, the ‘fastest human in the world,’ runs his last race on Aug. 12, as he takes part in the 4×100 relay. Coverage begins at 3:00 PM ET so tune in to see him run one last time.

With eight Olympic gold medals and numerous world records under his belt, the career of Usain Bolt, 30, will come to a close in front of a crowded Olympic Stadium in London, England. The man considered the greatest sprinter of all time will run his last race as part of the 2017 IAAF World Championships. He’ll join his fellow countrymen to run as part of the 4x100m relay team. After a heartbreaking finish to his last solo race, this is his last chance to go out on a high note. Will he do it? Fans better watch, as this will be the final time to see “Lightning Bolt” in action.

It was his first loss in over ten years, but Usain watched as the gold medal in the 100m slipped through his fingers on Aug. 6. While racing for his 12th World Championship, the man favored to win came in third place, behind second-place Christian Coleman and race winner, Justin Gatlin. Justin’s time of 9.92 seconds was still .34 seconds slower than the world record, set by – you guessed it – Usain Bolt. Christian barely beat Usain, finishing at 9.94, a .01 faster than Bolt’s 9.95.

“It’s well-deserved. You know, I’ve said it over the years that he’s a great competitor, you know what I mean?” Usain said of Justin, per The Daily Beast, a man he barely beat in the 2016 Olympics in Rio. “If you don’t show up on the night, he will beat you. For me, I didn’t show up tonight.”

“A little bit disappointed but such is life,” Usain said while reflecting on his last solo race, according to Reuters. “I’ve done my best as always; went out there and gave my all and I’m just happy to be here and looking forward to the 4×100.” Usain will run in the relay heats, despite still feeling sore after racing for the 100m gold. “Physically I am alright, there is a little bit of pain, but nothing a massage can’t cure, I’m taking it easy.”

