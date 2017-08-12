Did Travis Scott Gift Kylie Jenner A Birthday Cake With A Risque Message? See Pic

Oh lordy! Kylie Jenner got a racy welcome to her 20’s message thanks to a naughty cake from boyfriend Travis Scott. We’ve got the wild pic, right here.

Well this is a wild welcome into 20’sof life as Kylie Jenner, 20, got a very raunchy 20th birthday cake from boyfriend Travis Scott, 24. She showed off on Snapchat how she was partaking in icing that came from a photo of her face but now Media Take Out has the full cake pic and OMG it is totally raunchy. The pic shows the reality star with her hands raised in the air and sticking her tongue out while the blue icing at the bottom says “Love your ph** p***y.” Yikes, we hope he saved that cake for a private moment away from her family. Click here to see the racy cake message.

Kylie did show off a pic on Snapchat eating from the cake with a fork containing her open right eye. We didn’t get a full look at what the rest of the dessert had to say, but apparently her boyfriend gave her a racy shout-out to her private parts. While it may not be a Ferrari like her previous birthday gifts from boyfriends, she loved it nonetheless. Click here for Kylie’s 20th birthday celebrarion pics.

Unlike her 18th and 19th birthday celebrations, Ky spent turning 20 at home in Calabasas with her family. Which was great for her, but a bummer for the rest of us who loved seeing the reality star and the likes of pals Bella Hadid, 20, and Hailey Baldwin, 20, frolicking in bikinis in the Turks and Caicos to celebrate the lip kit mogul spending another year around the sun.

The birthday girl just got the best news ever, as Women’s Wear Daily revealed that just 18 months after starting Kylie cosmetics, she’s sold over $420 million worth of product! With the sale rate she’s currently at, the site predicts she’ll have sold a whopping one BILLION dollars worth of her goods by 2022. Now THAT is PHAT!

Check out this crazy blinged out that Travis gifted Kylie for her birthday.

