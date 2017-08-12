Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Booty-Baring Swimsuit While Working Out With Younes In Egypt

Squat like an Egyptian! Kourtney Kardashian put her boyfriend Younes Bendjima through the exercise moves on their romantic Mediterranean vacation and it is SO hot! We’ve got the pics, right here.

Ahhh….can we trade places with Kourtney Kardashian? The 38-year-old is living the BEST life with her mega-hot model boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, while on vacation in Egypt. The reality star made sure her man kept his physique in tip top shape by putting him through a rigorous workout while onboard a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea on Aug,. 11. In a cheeky Snapchat video she’s seen putting him through the paces of push ups while she gets her own exercise on while doing squats.

The reality star looks fabulous in a white one piece that shows off plenty of her fit bod while getting her man though his workout. The two are witness to the fitness with their sexy ways of staying in shape. Kourt had never looked better in her sleek thigh-high cut swimsuit that has an open back to let her get plenty of tanning rays. Younes is beyond extra in his short pink boxers and we’re loving every minute of their adorable workout. Click here for more pics of Kourtney and Younes.

The mama of three has been doing her best to keep the love alive with the sexy model, as this is her third transatlantic trip to see him after their sexy getaways to the south of France in May and July. Their fling has turned into a full blown relationship and Kourt has never seemed happier. Even her ex Scott Disick, 34, has realized that she’s found love again, as he wants to do his own reality dating show!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney is living the best life of any of the Kardashian sisters?