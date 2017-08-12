Here’s Your Go-To Guide To Making A Good 1st Impression When Meeting Your Partner’s Parents

You couldn’t be crazier about your significant other. Now it’s time to take that dreaded next step: meeting their parents! Here’s everything you need to know about making an amazing first impression!

Is there anything more nerve-wracking than meeting your partner’s family for the first time? Yeah, we feel the same. That’s why we reached out to relationship expert Rhonda Findling, author of Don’t Text That Man! A Guide To Self Protective Dating in the Age of Technology for some EXCLUSIVE advice on how to make that first get-together go smoothly. By following these tips and tricks, you’ll feel more confident going into the situation and make a lasting first impression that has their parents loving you just as much as they do!

It’s all about being prepared, Rhonda told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. You’re going to want to get your significant other’s help for this step. “If you’re meeting your partner’s parents for the first time, you should get some information from your partner to find out, generally, what [their parents] are like, so that you can have a conversation with them. It’s almost like going for a job interview — do your research. Just ask about them!”

Okay, so you know that their parents love NCIS and hiking. You’re getting ready for the big day. What should you wear? “I would definitely not dress too sexy when meeting the parents,” Rhonda, told us. “You want to look attractive and try to be really well-groomed — basically, a good physical appearance, but not overly sexy.”

Got it! But wait — is it too soon to meet their parents? Are you rushing into this big step? Don’t fret about this, Rhonda says. It’s different for everyone, depending on how old you are and what you and your significant other are comfortable with. “If you’re in high school or in college and commute from home, [your partner] picks you up and meets your parents right away,” Rhonda told us. “If you’re living away, and have your own place, then that’s up to you.”

“I think after awhile if the relationship is serious and you have commitment, you’ll want to meet the parents. It’s an indication [that the relationship] is very serious,” she continued. “If they don’t want you to meet the parents, then they might be hiding you.”

Well, that’s not good. But if things are going swimmingly with the person you love, and you’re about to walk out the door to meet their parents, there’s just a couple more things you should know before arriving. And these tips are crucial! Don’t get to eager with the PDA, okay? “It’s fine to be affectionate, [but] don’t act too flirtatious. “If you’re with someone’s family, don’t put your hand on their thigh. It’s so disrespectful,” Rhonda said. It’s like ‘this is my territory.’ Maybe you could put your hand around their shoulder or hold their hand. It’s sort of annoying to show too much.”

Noted! And by the way, there’s one thing you really shouldn’t talk about when you’re with their parents — politics! “Talking politics could lead to a catastrophe,” according to Rhonda. Unless eveyrone’s aligned — that should be part of your research. Then you’re okay. And don’t ask too many intrustive questions. Really filter what you say.”

Overall, Rhonda says, follow these tips when meeting your love’s parents, and it’s being great. “Look presentable. Be friendly and engaging; don’t be too quiet. Don’t be too territorial, like ‘this is my man.’ Be respectful of their parents and their gesture of having you over.” Now breathe, put on your cutest outfit, and get ready to wow their parents. You’re basically going to be one of the family by the end of the night. Good luck!

HollywoodLifers, have you met your SO’s parents yet? Let us know if you follow our tips!