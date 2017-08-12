Flawless! Heidi Klum keeps defying age and is showing off her banging body in a super sexy topless Instagram video. Check it out, right here.

Wowza! Heidi Klum looks even better at 44-years-old than she did as a Victoria’s Secret Angel nearly a decade ago. She’s rocking such a hot body and is the best spokesmodel possible for her Heidi Klum Intimates and swimsuit brand. The gorgeous America’s Got Talent judge is kicking back in St. Barth’s with boyfriend Vito Schnabel, 30, and is teasing what her lucky man gets in a racy topless video. She’s seen looking effortlessly sexy in just tiny bikini bottoms while under an outdoor shower, flaunting tons of side boob action.

It’s crazy that she’s popped out four kids because her body as is perfect today as it was when she first burst onto to modeling scene as the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl in 1999. Her bikini bottoms are pretty skimpy, as she’s showing a little bit of butt crack in her hot video. If dating a much younger guy is helping her defy time, then more power to her! Click here for more hot pics of Heidi.

Life’s a beach for the couple, as they just wrapped up a sun-filled vacay on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea just two weeks ago. The pair was photographed showering with red roses at their feet while making out in a hot and heavy PDA session. These two just can’t get enough of each other — and the ocean life — as they’re on yet another new adventure, this time in the Caribbean. Heidi gets back to work soon as America’s Got Talent live shows will be getting underway on Aug. 15, which is right around the corner!

