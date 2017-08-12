Drake & Future: Woman Sues Rappers For $25 Million After Alleging She Was Raped At Their Concert

So scary! A woman says she was raped while trying to meet Drake and Future after their Nashville concert. We’ve got the details, here.

Whoa, this is some heavy stuff. A 38-year-old man has been indicted on rape charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman who was trying to get backstage to meet her heroes Drake, 30, and Future, 33. The incident occurred months ago and Leavy Johnson, 38, was indicted on a rape charge in the case back in January. A 28-year-old woman claimed she was trying to get backstage to meet Drizzy after his show at Bridgestone Arena when Leavy pushed her down and allegedly raped her. He had been on the run since the accusations were made almost a year ago, and is now in custody thanks to the U.S. Marshals’ fugitive task force.

The victim alleged that she was trying to get backstage to meet the rappers when Leavy allegedly pushed her aside, pinned her down and raped her. She claims that Drake, Future, “the arena and multiple others should have known that employing Johnson had the potential to cause a dangerous situation for others.” in court papers obtained by TMZ.

How terrifying. So far neither Drake or Future have responded to the lawsuit, and from the likes of the court papers they weren’t aware that a fan was allegedly raped while trying to get backstage to meet her idols. We’ll keep you updated if they have any reaction to the news that a fan was allegedly attacked while trying to meet them.

