Rihanna Thinks It’s Funny That People Are Making Big Deal Out Of Hassan’s Marriage

You can’t ruffle Rihanna’s feathers that easily! An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that even though fans are freaking over finding about her beau Hassan Jameel’s prior marriage, she is totally cool with it!

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Rihanna‘s new beau Hassan Jameel was reportedly married before they hooked up. But even though some people freaked upon hearing the news, Rihanna didn’t care then and doesn’t care now! “Hassan was already divorced by the time he started dating Rihanna, and she was fully aware that he had been married before,” a source close to RiRi old HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Rihanna’s bemused that everyone is making a big deal out if, like it’s supposed to be some big scandal, when clearly it’s not.”

“She’s still seeing Hassan, but they both have such insanely busy schedules so they’re not able to spend as much time together as they would like,” the insider said of the 29-year-old Barbadian beauty’s new relationship. “When they’re apart though, they talk and FaceTime most days. It’s a really chill relationship, and neither of them want anymore right now. They’re definitely not talking marriage and babies. They’re both just enjoying spending time together when they can and seeing what develops, but right now it’s not super serious between them.”

The Saudi billionaire and his ex wife, Lina Lazaar, reportedly tied the knot at the Paris Opera House back in 2012, but the marriage was reportedly definitely over by the time he was spotted with Rihanna. Hassan and the songstress first sparked romance rumors when they were seen having a steamy make out session in Spain on June 27. Since then RiRi has been busy promoting her new movie Valerian and celebrating Crop Over Festival in her native land, while Hassan is wheeling and dealing in the Toyota business. Click here to see Rihanna’s Crop Over Festival looks!

