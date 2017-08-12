Cyn Santana & Joe Budden’s Baby Gender — How They’ll Find Out The Sex

And a baby makes three! Cyn Santana and Joe Budden are over the moon about expanding their family. After their epic pregnancy announcement, the couple has big plans on how they’ll find out the baby’s sex and tell the world! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE!

Cyn Santana, 24, and Joe Budden, 36, have been head over heels about each other for over a year and they can’t wait to welcome their first child together. The former Love & Hip Hop star announced that she was carrying a bundle of joy in the most epic way on Aug. 9 — and they’re going to top it when revealing the baby’s sex! “Joe and Cyn are planning to have a gender reveal party, that’s where they’ll find out if they’re having a boy or a girl,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The lovebirds will be happy with anything, but “Joe has said he’s hoping for a little girl because he’s already got a son. He loves the idea of having a mini Cyn.”

Cyn and Joe are one of the cutest couples on social media, constantly goofing around with each other and packing on PDA. Who wouldn’t love her pajama-clad Beyonce dance routines in the kitchen? The former reality star and video vixen announced the heartwarming news with a gorgeous photo shoot via social media. “My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God! 👼🏽,” Cyn captioned a pic of herself wearing lacy lingerie and a veil. Joe looked happier than ever, revealing, “this has easily been the best year of my life.”

The couple has received a ton of congratulatory messages and well-wishes, including one from his Love & Hip Hop: New York ex, Tahiry Jose, 38. After fans asked if she heard the news, Tahiry shared, “Y’all just found out. I’ve been knew it boo. And I’m sooo happy for them.” Cyn is already glowing from inside and out, rocking the cutest clothes which showcase her baby bump. “Through our love, I’ve gotten even closer to God,” she gushed over her beau Joe on Aug. 11. “And through him we were able to create this blessing.”

