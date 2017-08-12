Charlottesville: Lunatic Driver Identified & Charged With Murder After Horrific Car Crash

Justice has been served! James Alex Fields Jr., the man allegedly responsible plowing his car into a crowd in Charlottesville, has been charged with murder following the heartbreaking crash, according to a new report.

Panic struck the state of Virginia on Aug. 12 after a man plowed his car into a crowd of people at a rally. The driver has now been identified as James Alex Fields Jr., who was charged with second degree murder mere hours after the tragic incident, according to the NY Post. The death count has only increased since the crash, going up from one victim to three. The Charlottesville Police Department issued a statement today that James, originally from Ohio, also faces three counts of malicious wounding, and one count related to fleeing the scene.

A bond hearing for James has reportedly been set for Monday Aug. 14. At this present time, authorities do not believe that he has arranged for an attorney to fight for his case. We can’t imagine that James would walk away from this without serious punishment. The three car pile-up he caused during a white nationalist rally sent pedestrians flying, and left many others bleeding on the street. “It was absolutely the most horrible thing I’ve ever witnessed,” said Brittany Caine-Conley, the lead organizer with Congregate Charlottesville, to ABC. “We ran to the scene and one of my friends actually tried to hold the wounds together for the woman who has passed away.”

Within minutes, social media erupted with heartfelt messages for the victims. Celebrities and politicians alike bonded together to beg this violent behavior to stop! This is NOT the answer! Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and more world leaders flocked to Twitter to share their remorse. Lady Gaga also shared moving words that tugged at our heartstrings. Our thoughts are will Charlottesville.

HollywoodLifers, please keep the victims of Charlottesville in your prayers.