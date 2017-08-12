Blake Shelton Teaching Gwen Stefani’s Son Kingston To Play Guitar — ‘He’s Great’ With Kids

Look out for the world’s next biggest country crooner — little Kington! Blake Shelton is teaching Gwen Stefani’s oldest son guitar, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

There’s always room for more country music in Gwen Stefani‘s life. Boyfriend Blake Shelton is passing on one of his favorite hobbies to her eldest son, 11-year old Kingston, and it’s guaranteed to turn him a superstar one day. The “Came Here To Forget” crooner “loves hanging out with Gwen’s boys, he’s especially close to Kingston, who he’s currently teaching guitar to” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Blake’s careful not to step on Gavin [Rossdale‘s] toes, he doesn’t try to be their dad, but he’s always there for the boys if they want or need anything.” And the feeling is mutual.

Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo love absolutely love Blake, so much so that they’re copying his style. Back in mid-July, the boys were seeing wearing collared and checkered shirts that look awfully similar to The Voice judge’s daily wear. The boys even wore light blue jeans and COWBOY BOOTS. Come on, it’s like Blake has three mini-me’s. “Gwen loves how great he is with the boys, and she really appreciates having him around,” the source continues. “Blake and Gwen’s relationship is awesome, they have a really strong and healthy partnership. They lean on each other heavily, and they’re really supportive of each other.” Take that, haters!

When they first started dating, some fans thought they’d never last coming off two emotional divorces. Blake split from Miranda Lambert, and the “Misery” pop icon parted ways with Gavin. Were they just looking for rebound romances? AS IF! The couple are “incredibly in love, and they’re proving everyone wrong. Their relationship grows stronger by the day.” Awww!

HollywoodLifers, would you like to take guitar lessons from Blake?