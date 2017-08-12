Bernice Burgos Shows Off Butt In Pink Thong Bikini & Proudly Flaunts ‘Stretch Marks’

Stretch marks, we all have them. Bernice Burgos had nothing to hide while sunbathing by the pool, flaunting her juicy butt and so-called body flaws in a bright pink thong bikini.

While some women may feel insecure about their stretch marks, Bernice Burgos is here to tell us gals that it’s nothing to be ashamed of. Relaxing by the pool on a sunny Saturday, the Instagram model flaunted her famous curves in a barely-there thong bikini that left very little to the imagination. Her booty is obviously the star of the show in this picture, and we wouldn’t have even noticed her stretch marks if she didn’t address them in her caption. “A little stretch marks is okay…no more sun for me,” she wrote, along with a chocolate bar emoji that perfectly matches the tone of her sun-kissed skin. Bernice looks like walking dessert! So delicious!

And speaking of a Kardashian-esque butt, how on Earth did Bernice get one?! Whatever she’s doing in the gym we need to copy as soon as possible. Luckily for gym slackers everywhere, the brunette bombshell frequently films her work out sessions and demonstrates how she gets that body in high gear. She goes squats (perfect for getting a round butt), lifts weights, uses an exercise ball, and practices on machines we haven’t even heard of. She’s the perfect definition of looking sexy, strong, and athletic all at the same time. Goodbye pin-thin legs and that silly thigh-gap obsession.

Of course, having an amazing body is no use unless you’re willing to show if off sometimes. At least for special occasions, like a music festival or a fun night on the town. For the Crop Over Festival in Barbados, Bernice challenged Rihanna’s elaborate costume by showing up in a feathered piece of her own. Her nipples were barely covered by the tiny bikini, and her butt, as always, demanded attention in a bedazzled bikini bottom. Get it, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you lusting after a juicy booty like Bernice’s? Let us know!