Anna Faris Wishes She Could Have Old ‘Funny Guy’ Chris Pratt Back: She Fell In Love With Him

Times change, people change. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Anna Faris wishes to have the old ‘funny guy’ Christ Pratt back, because he’s the one she fell in with with.

Damn you, fame — why did you have to go and mess up Anna Faris‘ marriage? The only thing the House Bunny actress wants right now is the old Chris Pratt, 38, she fell in love with in 2007, on set of the movie Take Me Home Tonight. He was funny, charming, and down-to-earth. But unfortunately, as he acting career took off, he reportedly changed and prioritized work over Anna, 40. “She’s a complete wreck right now,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “She‘s been fighting to save her marriage for the past year and she feels like fame won.”

The dynamic between Chris and Anna “shifted when he became an an action hero,” the source continues, referring to his top-notch roles in Jurassic World and Guardians Of The Galaxy. He suddenly traded in a beer belly for killer abs, but none of that mattered to his wife. She didn’t care about his new good looks or massive bank account — only love. “Things were so much better for them when he was just the funny guy” — like in Parks & Recreation! “Anna wishes that he’d never gotten in shape. She’s convinced that was the beginning of the end for them.” SO SAD.

There’s a direct correlation between how attractive you are and how much attention you get. It’s brutal to hear that we’re all so superficial, but it’s true. Girls around the world started drooling over pictures of the newly buff hunk, and eventually, he was cast next to one of the most gorgeous women in the solar system — Jennifer Lawrence. Some fans actually BLAME her for meddling in Anna’s home life, since she got hot and heavy with Chris in the movie Passengers. It’s just a movie, people! Not real life!

