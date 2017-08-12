Anna Faris A ‘Wreck’ After Chris Pratt Split: Why She’s Dreading Dating Again In Her 40s

What Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s split did to fans is crazy, but it’s nothing compared to what it’s doing to them. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY Anna is a ‘wreck’ now and not into middle-aged dating!

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Anna Faris, 40, and Chris Pratt, 38, are ending their eight-year marriage and that means many things — one of which is they are both single again. A friend of the Mom star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she is absolutely dreading seeking out a new relationship now that she’s closer to middle age, as she really thought Chris was her final stop in the dating game. Click here to see other celebrity splits of 2017.

“Anna can’t believe she’s going to have to start dating again in her 40s,” the insider told us. “Just thinking about it makes her break down in tears. She can’t even wrap her head around it. The idea of being naked in front of someone other than Chris makes her ill. She doesn’t want someone new, she wants the old Chris back — the funny, regular guy she fell in love with.”

The couple, who announced their split via social media on Aug. 6, were an inspiration to many, if the internet’s reaction to their split is any indication of the public’s love for their love. Though they have not revealed the exact catalyst for the separation, stating they “tried hard for a long time,” the word on the street is it was Chris’ sudden rise to fame that did them in. “Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.”

