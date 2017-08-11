Zendaya Tackles Sexism In The Workplace On ‘K.C. Undercover’ — Watch Sneak Peek

‘K.C. Undercover’ may be on Disney Channel, but it’s still focusing on the important issues — especially this week. HollywoodLife.com spoke exclusively to Zendaya about this week’s episode, plus watch a sneak peek!

“It lightly discusses and brings up the issue of sexism in the workplace which is something very common, especially when you’re in the field of work where it’s mostly male dominated,” Zendaya, 20, told HollywoodLife.com exclusively about this week’s special episode of K.C. Undercover. This week, K.C. goes undercover in a construction zone — and yes it’s mostly men.

“She realizes that she’s not looked at as an equal or as fair,” Zendaya said. “So she bands together with one of the female co-workers and shows the power of women! It’s a cool storyline and also shows it in a storyline that’s still understandable and doesn’t go over kids’ heads.”

In the exclusive sneak peek above, we see the men in the construction zone picking on K.C. — and her inching closer to her breaking point. Naturally, she has her boss in her ear telling her not to blow it. She’s forced to apologize even though she of course, didn’t do anything and was the actual victim of being picked on, but there’s no one to back her up. After he accepted her apology, she turned and said to herself, “He’s lucky the floorman was around or his butt would have been accepting my boot.”

The episode was directed by longtime executive producer, Eileen Conn, who worked with Zendaya on Shake It Up! Season three of K.C. Undercover airs every Friday at 8:30PM ET on Disney Channel.