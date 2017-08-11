Ezekiel Elliott: 5 Things To Know About NFL Star & His Alleged Domestic Abuse

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekial Elliott just received a 6-game suspension for some domestic abuse allegations. With that in mind, let’s get to know the rising NFL star a little better.

When the Dallas Cowboys run out onto the field on Sept. 10 to take on the New York Giants, their star running back Ezekial Elliott will be sitting it out. On Aug. 11, the NFL announced that they handed down a 6-game suspension to the 22-year-old in response to domestic violence allegations that surfaced in 2016. However, thus far, he has not been formally charged. In light of his suspension, we’ve taken the time to gather 5 details on the troubling reports and some more must-know info on the pro baller. Take a look back at Ezekial’s career right here.

1) Zeke is from St. Louis. Missouri. And he came from a very athletic family, so he was always destined to be on the field! As a junior in high school he was named Offensive Player of the Year by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch with 1,802 yards and 34 touchdowns. By the time he graduated he had 4,800 rushing yards and 90 touchdowns under his belt! He also led his team, from the private school John Burroughs, to three title games. This guy was destined for the NFL!

2) He has a rottweiler named Ace and he’s adorable! In fact, Ace has his very own Instagram page with over 50,000 followers! No too shabby! It turns out, Ezekial used to have two dogs but one of them, named Chase, was stolen when someone cut a hole in the his fence! Who would do such a thing!?

3) The star running back is really fond of showing off his abs in crop tops. While in high school, Zeke got in the habit of tucking his jersey up into his pads to expose his insane stomach. In fact, he did it so often he developed a nickname, the “hero in a halfshirt.” Okay, it’s possible he came up with that one. When Zeke’s Ohio State Buckeyes visited the White House after they claimed the championship in 2014, President Barack Obama said to Ezekial: “Thanks for tucking in your shirt today. We all really appreciate that.”

4) Ezekial has a giant wolf tattoo on his left shoulder. It’s not his only tattoo but it’s certainly the largest! Naturally the wolf is howling at the moon. He’s also got a St. Louis Arch, an Ohio State O and 15, his college jersey number.

5) In 2016, his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson claimed Ezekial attacked her on 5 separate occasions over the course of a week, according to a statement from the NFL. The alleged abuse supposedly occurred in Columbus, Ohio in July of 2016. The allegations led to the aforementioned suspension. He was never charged because authorities received “conflicted and inconsistent information,” according to ESPN. But Todd jones, the NFL’s Special Counsel for Conduct, stated that there was “substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson.”

