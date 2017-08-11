Vanessa Hudgens, Zendaya & More Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week

From Jennifer Lopez to Lea Michele, from Zendaya to Vanessa Hudgens, so many stars were out and about looking AMAZING this week. See our top fashion picks here!

So many amazing looks, so little time! We were loving the romantic and girly fashion choices we saw on the red carpets this week! Brie Larson wore a stunning Monique Lhuillier gown at the New York City premiere of The Glass Castle on August 9 and looked like an actual princess.

Vanessa Hudgens was our best dressed, though, in a floral, sheer Georges Chakra Couture mini dress. It showed off her toned legs and arms to perfection — she showed just the right amount of skin! Zendaya rocked a pink-and-red sequined Vivetta jacket and pants at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event. She finished off her ’70s-inspired look with Elif heel in Saint Tropez by Ruthie Davis.

Lea Michele proved that black isn’t basic, looking gorgeous in a Cushnie et Ochs dress and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the Summer TCAs. Hailey Baldwin tried the menswear trend, rocking a baggy, pinstripe suit. Rachel Lindsey wore a ton of dresses the day after the Bachelorette finale, while showing off her gorgeous new Neil Lane engagement ring, including this red stunner!

Jennifer Lopez went to a wedding in this stunning teal dress. It had a high neck, but a large cut-out revealing her cleavage! So sexy! Finally, Yara Shahidi gave us flower power at Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood wearing a floral printed top and pants by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Click through the gallery to see all of the best outfits this week.

HollywoodLifers, who was your best dressed star of the week? Tell us!