Usher’s Herpes Lawsuit: Hotel Staffer Claims She Saw Singer Meet Up With Accuser

Uh-oh. Quantasia Sharpton claims Usher didn’t disclose that he allegedly had herpes before they reportedly had sex. Though he reportedly denies hooking up with Quantasia, a hotel worker claims she saw Usher visit her!

As of now, three different plaintiffs – two women and one man – are suing Usher, 38, for having sex with them without disclosing that he allegedly had genital herpes. One of his accusers revealed herself to be Quantasia Sharpton, saying that she hooked up with Usher after a concert. That concert in question was supposedly at Atlantic City, New Jersey on Nov. 15, 2014, according to TMZ. Someone who works at the Days Inn in Atlantic City, less than a mile away from the concert venue, told TMZ that they remember seeing Usher come into the lobby shortly after midnight on Nov. 16 to meet with Quantasia.

After Usher reportedly met with Quantasia, he took him to her room, according to TMZ. “I got a call from Usher on a blocked number, asking me what hotel I was staying in and the room number,” Quantasia said during her Aug. 7 press conference. “About an hour later, her arrive. We spoke for a while and then we engaged in sexual contact.” Though Quantasia tested negative for herpes, she feels “violated” by the reports that Usher supposedly has the STI and didn’t disclose the info before engaging in their alleged sex.

Usher reportedly told his friends that he wouldn’t ever sleep with Quantasia because she’s not his “type.” Though, what about the other people suing him? After a bombshell report claimed Usher paid a woman $1.1 million after he reportedly gave her the STI, he was hit with a trio of lawsuits from people claiming to be his former sexual partners. In addition to Quantasia, another woman claims Usher did not disclose his alleged diagnosis before or after having vaginal sex with her. An unidentified man also has sued Usher, saying he had oral sex with the R&B singer.

This could just be the tip of the iceberg, as several women have reached out to lawyer Lisa Bloom, 55, claiming they had unprotected sex with Usher since his alleged 2009 herpes diagnosis. Lisa, who is representing Quantasia, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that these women say, “he did not disclose his STD to them. Such behavior would be appalling, illegal and dangerous to women’s health.”

